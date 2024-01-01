Separated Sisters Reunited After 43 Years: Barbara Lane’s Inspiring Journey from Abandonment to Advocacy

On a fateful day in 1954, Barbara Lane and her five sisters, Kay, Bobby, Mickey, Vickey, and Annie, were left abandoned by their mother at St. Dominic’s Orphanage in St. Louis. This marked the beginning of a heart-wrenching separation that would last for 43 years, fracturing a family, and leaving an indelible mark on the life of Barbara.

The Orphanage Days and Beyond

Although Barbara and her sisters were fortunate to stay together in the orphanage, the experience was far from pleasant. They suffered abuse, a harsh reality that Barbara later discovered was a shared experience among all her siblings. However, the true ordeal began when Barbara and Kay were adopted by a couple with alleged ties to organized crime. This adoption led to further abuse and a life of restrictions and fear.

A Life Rebuilt

Despite the traumatic past, Barbara managed to rebuild her life. She married, pursued education, and transformed her pain into a mission. She became a child advocate, educator, and ministerial counselor, dedicating her life to helping others who suffered like her. However, one quest remained unfinished – finding her long-lost sisters.

The Quest for Reunion

Barbara’s search began in earnest after the death of her adoptive mother. She turned to adoption registries, Catholic Charities, and even hired a detective, but all her efforts seemed fruitless initially. However, fate had a different plan. A friend of Ellen’s son stumbled upon an old newspaper photo, which eventually led him to Kay’s phone number. The year was 1997 when Barbara finally got to hear Kay’s voice on the other end of the line, marking the beginning of a series of emotional reunions.

Barbara’s journey – from the pain of abandonment and abuse to the joy of reunion – is captured in her book, ‘Broken Water‘. It took her 15 years to pen down this saga of survival, hope, and healing, but it stands as a testament to her resilience and a beacon of hope for those battling similar demons.