The King's Academy (TKA) in Florence, South Carolina, hosted an unforgettable Senior Night, where an exceptional performance by senior player Nick Ferrigno set the tempo for a pair of victories against Emmanuel Christian in basketball. Ferrigno, who was honored before the game commenced, demonstrated his prowess by securing a game-high 18 points, becoming the driving force behind the Lions' commanding 61-19 victory.

Senior Players Shine

While Ferrigno grabbed the headlines, the game was marked by significant contributions from other senior players, underlining the depth of talent in the TKA team. Trey Mills, Tyler Merritts, and Jackson Alexander added a combined total of 33 points to the scorecard, ensuring that four TKA players reached double figures in scoring. This robust team performance was a testament to the preparation and strategy laid out by Coach J. David Banner.

Team Defense Defines the Game

Coach Banner had emphasized the importance of playing as a team, highlighting their focus on assists, ball sharing, and team defense. His strategy was particularly effective in the second quarter when TKA outscored Emmanuel Christian 17-2, setting the pace for the rest of the game. This defensive strategy not only stunted Emmanuel Christian's scoring but also provided the Lions with multiple offensive opportunities.

A Night of Double Victory

The TKA girls' team also celebrated Senior Night with a victory, ensuring a night of double triumph for the academy. The girls' team outclassed Emmanuel Christian, winning 47-0. Kate Buckley led the charge with 18 points, while both Lauren Mills and Ashley Law added 11 points each, echoing the boys' team's dominant performance.

The Senior Night at The King's Academy was indeed a celebration of talent, teamwork, and triumph. While the community events and incidents that happened around the same time do warrant attention, on this night, the focus was firmly on the basketball court, where the seniors shone brightly, etching a memorable chapter in the academy's sporting history.