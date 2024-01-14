Senator Rand Paul Calls for Imprisonment of Dr. Anthony Fauci

Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has intensified his ongoing feud with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former U.S. chief medical advisor, by escalating his accusations to a call for Fauci’s imprisonment. During a radio interview on “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM, Paul alleged Fauci’s dishonesty before Congress and held him responsible for what he termed as one of the worst public health decisions in history.

Fauci’s Alleged Misstep

Central to Paul’s accusations is his claim that Fauci funded gain-of-function research, a controversial method of studying viruses that involves enhancing their capabilities. Paul believes that this research led to the creation of COVID-19, thus contributing to a global health crisis that has claimed millions of lives worldwide.

“For his dishonesty, frankly, he should go to prison,” Paul said during a Sunday interview. “If you lie to Congress, and you’re dishonest, and you won’t accept responsibility. For his mistake in judgment, he should just be pilloried. He should never be accepted.”

The senator from Kentucky and Fauci have repeatedly clashed over the origins of the virus, a topic that continues to fuel their conflict. Paul maintains that Fauci has consistently misled the public about the virus’s origins, an accusation Fauci vehemently denies.

Fauci’s Response

Reacting to Paul’s calls for his imprisonment, Fauci dismissed the allegations as nonsensical and irresponsible. He questioned the basis for such prosecution, arguing that there is no legitimate reason for such extreme accusations. According to Fauci, the demands for his imprisonment are baseless and reflect an unfounded hostility.