Senator Murkowski Announces Staff Changes for Better Alaska Representation

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski has made significant changes to her staff, with the appointment of a new State Director being the highlight. These changes are aimed at bolstering her team and enhancing their ability to serve the constituents of Alaska effectively. With diverse educational backgrounds and rich experience in government, policy, and campaign work, the new and promoted team members will play a pivotal role in supporting Senator Murkowski's work for Alaska.

Leading the changes, Karina Waller has been appointed as the new State Director, succeeding Steve Wackowski, who will transition to the private sector while retaining his role in the Air Force Reserve. Waller has an extensive state and federal experience, having previously served as the executive director of the Ted Stevens Foundation and in various roles for Senator Ted Stevens.

In addition to Waller, Senator Murkowski has also announced the hiring of Grace Kubitz as a legislative assistant. Jesse Oney has also joined the team as an assistant to the chief of staff and as a deputy scheduler. Adding to the fresh faces, Julia Colver has joined as a new staff assistant.

Team Expansion and Reinforcement

While new hires are vital for infusing fresh perspectives, retaining and promoting existing members are equally crucial for maintaining continuity and building on existing knowledge and skills. In line with this, Matthew Jones and Noah Nosek have been promoted to legislative correspondents. Their promotions testify to their dedication, competence, and the significant contributions they have made to the team.

The blend of new hires and promotions not only brings in a fresh wave of talent and ideas but also underscores the Senator’s commitment to nurturing a diverse and qualified team. Each team member, with their unique skills and experience, is poised to contribute significantly to Senator Murkowski's work in representing Alaska at the federal level.