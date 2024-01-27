Senator David Umahi Refutes N9.3 Billion Payment Allegations

Sailing through a sea of criticism and suspicion, Senator David Umahi, the Minister of Works, has ardently denied allegations thrown his way by an online newspaper and Tracka, a public service delivery promotion platform backed by BudgIT. The accusations revolved around the alleged authorization of a payment of N9.3 billion by the Federal Ministry of Works to FIMS Microfinance Bank Ltd for road construction.

Unraveling the Accusations

According to the allegations, the monumental sum was paid to the bank for various road projects. Tracka and BudgIT demanded an explanation from Umahi and called on anti-graft agencies to probe these payments and take action against any officers found to be in violation of the law.

Umahi's Rebuttal

In a robust response, Umahi clarified that the payment was not for a contract awarded to the bank, but rather, it was for work executed by contractors. He further elucidated that these transactions took place between June and December 2023, a period when he was serving as a senator, not as a minister.

Setting the Record Straight

Umahi went on to emphasize that the contractors have the liberty to select their payment destination once they have delivered the service. Digging into his past, he proposed that the projects in question were likely awarded during his tenure as the governor of Ebonyi State, which was before his ministerial role. His Special Adviser on Media, Barrister Orji Uchenna Orji, issued a statement terming the report as 'malicious' and underscored that Umahi won't be swayed by these claims.

Despite the brewing controversy, Umahi held his ground stating that the jobs were neither awarded by him nor were they paid for by him. The senator remains unshaken and committed to his ministerial duties, refusing to let these allegations distract him from his responsibilities.