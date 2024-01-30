Sierra Rutile's Sembehun Project Gets Green Light Amid Fiscal Uncertainty

In a significant development, the Sierra Leone Environmental Protection Agency has greenlit the environmental, social, and health impact assessment (ESHIA), the environmental, social, and health management plan (ESHMP), and the public disclosure report for Sierra Rutile's Sembehun project. The validation, a critical stride towards the final investment decision for the project, comes as Sierra Rutile is in the concluding stages of a feasibility study for Sembehun.

Sierra Rutile is not simply relying on internal resources for the project. The company is actively negotiating funding arrangements with major partners, exploring substantial strategic equity opportunities. The Sembehun project, which houses one of the world's largest high-grade natural rutile deposits, promises a significant supply of rutile for the long term, enhancing its appeal for potential investors.

Government Interference and Fiscal Uncertainty

However, the path to Sembehun's development is not devoid of speed bumps. Sierra Rutile finds itself entangled in a complex dispute with the government of Sierra Leone. The government has voiced its intent to renegotiate the terms of their third amendment agreement, which governs the fiscal terms for Area 1 operations. This stance could potentially have a profound impact on Sierra Rutile's financial sustainability, leading to ongoing negotiations since May 2023 and a potential arbitration in the UK.

Sierra Rutile has reacted to the fiscal regime uncertainty and the government's position by issuing a suspension notice for Area 1 operations, which will go into effect starting March 11. Despite the administrative hurdles, Sierra Rutile has managed to retain healthy operational output. The production results for the quarter ending December 31 show an impressive output of 29,000 tonnes of rutile, with the full-year production reaching a substantial 113,000 tonnes. Sales, despite reduced pricing, have been robust, with over 20,000 tonnes contracted for delivery in the first quarter of the upcoming year. To sustain Area 1 operations, the company highlighted the need for cost savings, even as it reported improved safety performance.