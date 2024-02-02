Security Forces Bust Militant Hideout in Surankote, Recover Arms and Ammunition

In a major breakthrough in the fight against militancy, a joint operation by police and security forces in Surankote, Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, led to the discovery and subsequent destruction of a militant hideout. The operation was conducted in Sangla Khoni Nahalla, within the jurisdiction of the Surankote Police Station.

Recovery of Arms and Ammunition

The forces made a significant recovery of arms and ammunition from the hideout. The list of seized items included a 51 mortar, three mortar shells, a pistol, and three rounds of pistol ammunition. Each of these items represents a potential threat neutralized, underlying the importance of the operation's success.

Tip-off Leads to Operation

The operation was initiated based on a tip-off about the existence of the hideout, once again highlighting the crucial role of local intelligence in counter-militancy efforts. The alertness and swift action of the forces led to the successful busting of the hideout, preempting any potential militant activity.

Ongoing Efforts to Maintain Security

This operation is a testament to the ongoing efforts of the security forces in combating militancy and maintaining security in the volatile region of Jammu and Kashmir. It indicates a pattern of successful actions against militant activities, suggesting an effective strategy on the part of security forces to prevent the escalation of violence and ensure the safety of the region's inhabitants.