Secluded 'Off the Grid' Cabin in Scottish Forest Listed for Sale

A hidden gem in Scotland's serene landscape, an 'off the grid' cabin, is now up for sale. Nestled on Killyleoch Hill near Dumfries, this tranquil abode overlooks the picturesque Loweberry Loch. This property, set against the backdrop of 134.92 acres of captivating woodland, is not just a peaceful retreat but also a potential investment opportunity.

A Sanctuary Amidst Nature

Described as a 'peaceful lochside sanctuary,' the cabin provides a quiet retreat for those seeking solace away from the hustle of urban life. With basic amenities like a quaint kitchen and a sleeping loft, it carves out a charming space for weekend escapes. Adding to its appeal, the cabin offers breathtaking views of the enchanting Loweberry Loch, making it an irresistible hideout for nature enthusiasts.

Nature's Bounty and Potential Investment

Besides its allure as a retreat, the property also presents substantial investment potential. It is anticipated to yield income through timber harvesting, slated to commence in approximately five years. Further enhancing its natural beauty and amenity value, the property is adorned with 500 newly planted Sitka spruce trees and a small pond.

A Unique Offering in The Market

Jon Lambert of Goldcrest Land and Forestry Group, the agency listing the property for sale, regards it as a highly desirable commercial forest with significant amenity value. According to Lambert, the cabin's inclusion makes the property a unique offering in the market. The forest, ranging from 150 to 240 meters above sea level, is accessible for conventional harvesting machinery, making it an attractive proposition for prospective investors. The cabin is a popular choice for summer weekend getaways, further adding to its demand and potential return on investment.