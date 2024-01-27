Seattle to Embark on RapidRide J Trolley Bus Route Construction with Federal Funding

In a significant leap towards improving public transportation, Seattle and King County Metro Transit are poised to initiate construction on the RapidRide J route, a state-of-the-art trolley bus service. The move comes in the wake of a colossal $64.2 million federal award. The new route, which will replace the current Metro Route 70, will operate from Sound Transit's U District Station, traversing through various streets and avenues, and will terminate in Pioneer Square. The project is slated for completion by 2027.

Streamlining Travel with RapidRide J

The RapidRide J route is not just another transit service. It promises to revolutionize travel times with limited stops and round-the-clock service. The project will feature several enhancements such as sidewalk repairs, the addition of bike lanes, dedicated bus lanes, and street repaving. It also includes a greener outlook with the planting of new trees and utility upgrades, including water pipe replacements.

Impact on Ridership and Local Businesses

The new route is projected to see a daily ridership of 10,500 by 2030. However, this estimate falls below earlier predictions, largely attributed to shifts in work habits and increased inclination towards light rail. The J line was curtailed to evade cost overruns. Concerns regarding the impact on small businesses due to parking removal have been assuaged with the implementation of designated loading zones.

Funding and Future Prospects

RapidRide J forms a part of the Move Seattle levy promises but has fallen behind the initial targets. The funding amalgamation includes federal grants with local levy funds and contributions from the University of Washington and the Washington State Department of Transportation. The announcement was made by FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez, flanked by other dignitaries. This project is the latest in a series of RapidRide expansions supported by federal funding since 2009, with Washington state securing a considerable portion of national transit funding, including for light rail extensions.