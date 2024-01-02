en English
BNN Newsroom

Seaside Heights to Build All-Inclusive Playground at Sunset Beach

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
Seaside Heights to Build All-Inclusive Playground at Sunset Beach

A new horizon is on the rise at Sunset Beach, Seaside Heights, where the town council has set plans in motion to construct an all-inclusive playground. Estimated at a cost of $750,000, this project aims to foster an inclusive environment for children of all abilities, including those with physical and developmental disabilities. This initiative exemplifies the spirit of Jake’s Law, a legislation incepted five years ago to spur the development of parks and playgrounds for children.

Upgrading Facilities at Sunset Beach

Currently, the designated area for the new playground is occupied by the remnants of an old playground. The transformation will not only provide a safe and engaging play area for children but also address the pressing need for restroom facilities at Sunset Beach. Local officials have identified the lack of bathrooms as a significant issue that this project intends to rectify.

Funding and Timeline

Partial funding for the proposed playground is expected to come from the State Department of Environmental Protection under Jake’s Law. As the winter progresses, local officials are working tirelessly to finalize paperwork. If all goes as planned, playground construction will commence, and by the summer of 2024, children and families visiting Sunset Beach will have a new, accessible recreational space to enjoy.

The Allure of Bay Beaches

Seaside Heights, along with other Jersey Shore towns like Lavallette, are renowned for their bay beaches. These areas tend to be less crowded and do not require beach badges, making them popular among visitors. The addition of playgrounds, like the one planned at Sunset Beach, adds to the allure of these locations. It provides an additional activity for children, making the beach experience more enjoyable for families.

While this public development is underway, several properties in the surrounding area are on the market. Ranging from $64,900 to $5,250,000, these listings encompass a variety of amenities and property types, including land, homes, and villas. Potential buyers may find these listings even more attractive with the anticipated addition of the new inclusive playground and upgraded facilities at Sunset Beach.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

