BNN Newsroom

Sean Waltman’s Visit to WWE Performance Center Fuels Royal Rumble Speculation

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
Sean Waltman’s Visit to WWE Performance Center Fuels Royal Rumble Speculation

As 2024 dawns, the wrestling world is abuzz with the return of The Rock to WWE Raw and whispers of Sean Waltman, the veteran wrestler, visiting the WWE Performance Center. The reasons behind Waltman’s visit remain shrouded in mystery, but history suggests he could be a guest coach, a role WWE often extends to invitees.

Waltman’s Surprise Visit to WWE Performance Center

Known to many as X-Pac, Waltman’s last appearance on WWE programming was in January 2023, where he shared the spotlight with wrestling stalwarts like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and Kurt Angle. This week, he is set to visit the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. While the specifics of his engagement at the Center are yet to be disclosed, speculation is rife that he may be gearing up for a surprise appearance in the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

Sean Waltman’s Training and Potential Comeback

In a previous interview with Chris Van Vliet, Waltman revealed that he has been actively training and believes in his ability to perform exceptionally in a multi-man match. However, he stopped short of suggesting a full comeback. Moreover, he expressed a keen interest in participating in the Royal Rumble should an opportunity arise. With the approaching Royal Rumble event, speculations are high that Waltman may be one of the unexpected entrants in the wrestling extravaganza.

Waltman’s Continued Involvement in Pro-Wrestling

Despite not being a regular on WWE programming, Waltman has maintained his ties to the pro-wrestling scene. This anticipated visit to the WWE Performance Center may see him taking on some coaching duties, a role he is no stranger to. Whether his presence signals a potential surprise in the 2024 Royal Rumble or is just another chapter in his ongoing wrestling journey, it is undoubtedly stirring waves of excitement among wrestling fans worldwide.

BNN Newsroom
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

