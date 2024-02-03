SDLP in Discussions with MLA Justin McNulty Amid Role Conflict and Stormont Assembly Recall

In a recent development, the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) has entered talks with Newry and Armagh MLA Justin McNulty concerning a potential role conflict. The issue has emerged due to the impending recall of the Stormont Assembly, set for Saturday at 1pm, and a football match scheduled for McNulty's team at 6pm on the same day.

The tension arises from McNulty's dual roles as an MLA and as the senior men's intercounty manager for the Laois football team. Given the travel time to Wexford, where the match is to take place, McNulty would face difficulty in meeting both commitments. SDLP Assembly leader Matthew O'Toole has emphasized the importance of MLAs attending the recall, particularly following a two-year hiatus of the Assembly.

SDLP's Stance on the Issue

Previous advice from the SDLP to McNulty has pointed out the incompatibility of his position as a county manager with his elected duties. Despite this, McNulty has resisted such advice, expressing his commitment to serving both his constituents and the team. O'Toole noted that the party is in ongoing talks with McNulty to find a resolution to the matter.

The situation has drawn remarks from Fianna Fail's spokesperson on Northern Ireland, Senator Niall Blaney. He criticized the SDLP's approach and lauded McNulty as an excellent representative. Both the SDLP and Justin McNulty have been contacted for further statements on the issue.