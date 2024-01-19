Screening Shortfalls Pause Demolition at Darwin Green

Demolition activities at the Darwin Green development in Cambridge came to a sudden halt following an inspection by building control officers. The absence of adequate screening led to the officers instructing the contractors to cease their work until the requisite screening is put in place. This interruption affects the second phase of demolition, focusing on razing homes previously constructed over defective foundations.

Advertisment

A Stringent Review

The developers, Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, had secured permission to demolish these structures just last month. The issues with these homes were initially reported in June of the previous year. Now, with the halt in demolition activities, the site is subject to daily monitoring by council officers. The focus is on ensuring compliance with necessary regulations.

Minimizing Impact on Residents

Advertisment

Understanding the potential disturbance caused by the ongoing demolition, steps are being taken to mitigate its impact on nearby residents. Plans are underway to erect a seven-meter fence around the demolition area. This shield is intended to offer some respite from the dust and noise generated by the demolition activities. Further, the use of water cannons and noise-monitoring sensors will ensure control over dust and noise levels.

Resumption and Completion

Once the screening measures receive the necessary approval, the halted demolition work at Darwin Green can recommence. The entire demolition process is projected to span across 14 weeks. During this period, monitoring stations will record noise and vibrations to ensure sustainable practices, such as recycling materials, are implemented and the existing community and environment are minimally impacted.