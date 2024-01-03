en English
BNN Newsroom

Screen Time and Children’s Drawing Abilities: The Unseen Factors

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:27 pm EST
Screen Time and Children’s Drawing Abilities: The Unseen Factors

When it comes to children’s cognitive development, a key focus is often on how digital technology influences their skills. A recent study, delving deep into the effects of screen viewing on drawing abilities, has shed light on some intriguing links, and perhaps surprisingly, the absence of them.

Unraveling the Screen Time-Drawing Ability Connection

Researchers focused their study on the French nationwide Elfe birth cohort, which began in 2011 and included 7577 children aged between 3-5 years. The children’s screen time, as reported by their parents, was analyzed in relation to their performance on the Draw a Person test – a well-regarded tool that assesses cognitive development through drawing skills.

Initial findings painted a somewhat troubling picture. Increased screen time was linked to a higher likelihood of obtaining a null score on the test for both boys and girls. Girls, in particular, showed a lower score overall. However, upon further analysis, this relationship between screen time and drawing abilities took an unexpected turn.

Socioeconomic Status: An Unseen Confounder

When the researchers adjusted for socioeconomic status (SES), considering factors such as parental education, household income, and migration status, the associations between screen time and drawing abilities disappeared. This sudden shift suggested that the initial link between screen time and drawing skills may have been confounded by socioeconomic characteristics.

This study also examined the role of children’s competing activities, such as drawing practice, extracurricular activities, outdoor time, sleep time, and playtime with parents. These aspects of a child’s life, often overlooked in discussions on screen time, could potentially have significant impacts on their cognitive development.

Beyond The Screen: A Broader Perspective

The debate about the effects of screen viewing on cognitive development is a complex one. Certain research suggests potential negative impacts like poor attention and delayed language development. On the flip side, other studies stress the importance of parental context, such as co-viewing and discussion, in shaping the impact of screen time on a child’s development.

In the midst of this debate, Sweden has taken a drastic step. The country announced the removal of digital technology from classrooms due to declining reading comprehension skills among students. This decision has divided experts, with some advocating for a return to traditional teaching methods, and others stressing the need for a balanced approach that integrates both digital and traditional tools.

While the link between screen time and cognitive development continues to be explored, this recent study serves as a reminder. It’s not just about the screen time; it’s also about the socioeconomic factors and other activities that form the broader context of a child’s life.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

BNN Newsroom

