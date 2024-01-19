Scottish Parliament Reviews Legislation to Boost Affordable Housing and Support Homeowners

Scotland's legislative body, the Scottish Parliament, is evaluating a new bill designed to solidify the country's affordable housing landscape and address the issues faced by homeowners during property transition. The focal point of these proposed amendments is the Additional Dwelling Supplement (ADS), a component of the Land and Buildings Transaction Tax.

Advertisment

A Welcome Change for Homeowners

Under the existing guidelines, homeowners who are transitioning between properties must sell their original domicile within an 18-month window to claim a refund on ADS. The proposed legislation intends to extend this timeline to 36 months, providing homeowners with a more relaxed timeframe to sell in the fluctuating Scottish housing market conditions.

Introducing Exemptions

Advertisment

In addition to lengthening the sales period, the bill introduces ADS exemptions for specific circumstances. For starters, individuals required to retain their preceding property while purchasing a new one post-divorce or separation would be exempt from ADS. Another exemption would apply when a property is inherited by a buyer who is already in the process of purchasing another property under previously signed missives.

Addressing Feedback and Enhancing Revenues

These proposed changes stem from the feedback received regarding the operation of ADS in certain scenarios. Public Finance Minister Tom Arthur spotlighted the crucial role of ADS as a revenue generator, contributing a substantial £163 million in 2022-23. He further emphasized the government's commitment to maintaining affordable housing availability for all.

The Scottish government expressed appreciation for the contributions received during the consultation phase and looks forward to ongoing collaboration with Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) as the legislation advances.

While the proposed changes are intended to boost affordable housing stock for local councils and make the property transaction process more homeowner-friendly, their enactment depends on the approval of the Scottish Parliament.