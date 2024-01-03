en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Scottish Government Greenlights Demolition of Dalintober Estate’s Tenement Blocks

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:40 am EST
Scottish Government Greenlights Demolition of Dalintober Estate’s Tenement Blocks

The Scottish Government has given green light for the demolition of dilapidated tenement blocks A-E on the Dalintober Estate in Campbeltown. These buildings, under the management of Argyll Community Housing Association, have remained vacant for an extended period due to their poor condition. The decision came in the wake of concerns about the prohibitive cost of refurbishments required to meet current housing standards.

Decision Amidst Conservation Concerns

In September 2022, Argyll and Bute Council had already granted listed building consent for the demolition. However, concerns from Historic Environment Scotland about the lack of demonstrated alternatives to full demolition led to a review by Scottish ministers. Following an extensive site inspection and a detailed report by an inspector, the government affirmed the demolition. Nonetheless, this approval comes with specific conditions, including the need for detailed planning permission for redevelopment and a contract for the work before any demolition commences.

A New Beginning for Dalintober Estate

The government’s final approval was accorded on December 15, with plans underway to construct new social housing on the site of the now-obsolete buildings. This move has been welcomed by South Kintyre councillor, John Armour, who expressed his support for the decision. Armour is optimistic about the advent of new modern houses, hoping that the former residents of the tenement blocks would be prioritised for these new homes.

Looking Ahead

The demolition of the tenement blocks marks a significant turning point for the Dalintober Estate and the wider Campbeltown community. It paves the way for the development of modern, affordable homes, potentially transforming the lives of many residents. Nevertheless, the demolition must be carried out responsibly, respecting the conditions set by the government and the need to preserve the historical integrity of the surrounding area.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Internet-Famous Couple's Home Renovation Sparks Online Debate

By Muhammad Jawad

Jo Wynne-Eyton: A Champion of Community Engagement in Prestatyn High School

By Safak Costu

Young Paperboy Volunteers for Hospice in Memory of Grandparents

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones Reflects on Life's Good and Bad As 2023 Ends

By Justice Nwafor

Google 'Dorks': An Evolution in Investigative Journalism ...
@BNN Newsroom · 36 mins
Google 'Dorks': An Evolution in Investigative Journalism ...
heart comment 0
MERED Unveils ICONIC Residential Tower, Set to Redefine Dubai’s Skyline

By Ebenezer Mensah

MERED Unveils ICONIC Residential Tower, Set to Redefine Dubai's Skyline
Wind Power’s Unforeseen Challenge: Blade Disposal and the Rise of Innovative Solutions

By Hadeel Hashem

Wind Power's Unforeseen Challenge: Blade Disposal and the Rise of Innovative Solutions
Pope Francis on Spiritual Combat: A Continuous Struggle Between Vices and Virtues

By Rafia Tasleem

Pope Francis on Spiritual Combat: A Continuous Struggle Between Vices and Virtues
Guardians of the Galaxy Season 3: A Galactic Adventure on Disney Plus

By Rafia Tasleem

Guardians of the Galaxy Season 3: A Galactic Adventure on Disney Plus
Latest Headlines
World News
Armagh Gears Up for 2021 Allianz Football League: A Sneak Peek into their Preparations
54 seconds
Armagh Gears Up for 2021 Allianz Football League: A Sneak Peek into their Preparations
Research Supports 'Body First' Hypothesis for Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia
56 seconds
Research Supports 'Body First' Hypothesis for Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia
Gas Prices: A Comparative Study Between the Trump and Biden Administrations
1 min
Gas Prices: A Comparative Study Between the Trump and Biden Administrations
NORAD Santa Tracker: A Beloved Tradition; Sports Update and College Football Playoffs Preview
1 min
NORAD Santa Tracker: A Beloved Tradition; Sports Update and College Football Playoffs Preview
Chronic Illness and the Uncertainty of Motherhood: A 25-Year-Old’s Struggle
2 mins
Chronic Illness and the Uncertainty of Motherhood: A 25-Year-Old’s Struggle
Elon Phoenix Seeks Breakthrough Against Undefeated William & Mary Tribe
2 mins
Elon Phoenix Seeks Breakthrough Against Undefeated William & Mary Tribe
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Boosts Women's Wellness Portfolio with MenoLabs Acquisition
2 mins
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Boosts Women's Wellness Portfolio with MenoLabs Acquisition
Erling Haaland Spotted in Dubai Amidst Recovery, New Year's Celebration
2 mins
Erling Haaland Spotted in Dubai Amidst Recovery, New Year's Celebration
Nigeria's Political Landscape: Unity or an Eight-Year Rule?
2 mins
Nigeria's Political Landscape: Unity or an Eight-Year Rule?
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
35 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app