Scottish Government Greenlights Demolition of Dalintober Estate’s Tenement Blocks

The Scottish Government has given green light for the demolition of dilapidated tenement blocks A-E on the Dalintober Estate in Campbeltown. These buildings, under the management of Argyll Community Housing Association, have remained vacant for an extended period due to their poor condition. The decision came in the wake of concerns about the prohibitive cost of refurbishments required to meet current housing standards.

Decision Amidst Conservation Concerns

In September 2022, Argyll and Bute Council had already granted listed building consent for the demolition. However, concerns from Historic Environment Scotland about the lack of demonstrated alternatives to full demolition led to a review by Scottish ministers. Following an extensive site inspection and a detailed report by an inspector, the government affirmed the demolition. Nonetheless, this approval comes with specific conditions, including the need for detailed planning permission for redevelopment and a contract for the work before any demolition commences.

A New Beginning for Dalintober Estate

The government’s final approval was accorded on December 15, with plans underway to construct new social housing on the site of the now-obsolete buildings. This move has been welcomed by South Kintyre councillor, John Armour, who expressed his support for the decision. Armour is optimistic about the advent of new modern houses, hoping that the former residents of the tenement blocks would be prioritised for these new homes.

Looking Ahead

The demolition of the tenement blocks marks a significant turning point for the Dalintober Estate and the wider Campbeltown community. It paves the way for the development of modern, affordable homes, potentially transforming the lives of many residents. Nevertheless, the demolition must be carried out responsibly, respecting the conditions set by the government and the need to preserve the historical integrity of the surrounding area.