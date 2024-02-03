Scotland's Culture Minister Highlights Media's Unfair Portrayal of Women's Emotions

In the aftermath of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's emotive testimony during the Covid inquiry, Scotland's Minister for Culture, Christina McKelvie, has shed light on a pressing issue - the portrayal of women's emotional responses in the media. This issue emerged following the testimony of Sturgeon, who was visibly moved during her seven-hour session with senior counsel Jamie Dawson KC.

Media's Portrayal of Women's Emotions Under Scrutiny

McKelvie, while attending the launch of a new paper on Scottish independence in Glasgow, highlighted the work of the recently initiated Gender Equal Media Institute. The institute's research has identified a concerning trend: women's emotions are frequently represented in the media differently than their male counterparts. This disparity, McKelvie emphasized, is a societal issue that necessitates change.

Political Exploitation of Emotional Responses

The Minister for Culture condemned the inclination of some to derive enjoyment from women's distress, a tendency she believes has been evident in the media coverage of Sturgeon's emotional response during the Covid inquiry. She urged for a more empathetic approach, recognizing the human element in such situations.

Culture in an Independent Scotland

The paper, titled 'Culture in an Independent Scotland', is the tenth installment in the 'Building a New Scotland' series. Accompanying McKelvie at the launch were Culture Secretary Angus Robertson and Minister for Independence Jamie Hepburn. While Robertson refrained from commenting on the specifics of the Covid Inquiry, he expressed his firm belief in Sturgeon's sincerity and dedication, particularly during the pandemic.

Robertson stated that it is the responsibility of the inquiry to draw conclusions, but he remained unequivocal in his support for Sturgeon. He described her as a 'tremendously genuine person', validating her emotional response during the inquiry and praising her leadership during the pandemic.