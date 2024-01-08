Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment

In an unprecedented achievement, Saudi Arabia has emerged as the leading force in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for venture investment in 2023. According to the venture data platform MAGNiTT, the Kingdom secured a significant 52 percent share of the total venture investment in the region, a considerable leap from the 31 percent share of the prior year.

Saudi Arabia’s Venture Capital Boom

This landmark accomplishment aligns seamlessly with the economic objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. The venture investment landscape in Saudi Arabia experienced a massive 159 percent increase in growth compared to 2022, even as overall startup funding in the MENA region saw a decline. This shift in investment trends within the region underscores the attractiveness of the Saudi market and the strengthening of its position in the global economy.

Driving Factors Behind The Success

Dr. Nabeel Koshak, CEO of Saudi Venture Capital, attributes this success to the support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, along with a favorable legislative environment and the active participation of private sector investors. The development of the legislative and regulatory environment under the Saudi Vision 2030 programs has significantly stimulated the VC and startups ecosystem in the Kingdom. SVC, an investment company established in 2018, has also played a pivotal role in leading the development of the VC ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, encouraging private investors to support startups and SMEs.

Impact and Future Prospects

This achievement is a testament to the development and attractiveness of the Saudi market. It consolidates the strength of the Kingdom’s economy and positions it strongly in the global venture capital scene. As the Kingdom continues to stimulate the VC and startups ecosystem within its borders, it is anticipated that this upward trajectory in venture investment will continue, further fortifying Saudi Arabia’s leading position in the MENA region and beyond.