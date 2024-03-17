Saudi Arabia Gifts 10 Tonnes of Dates to Pakistan, Strengthening Ties During Ramadan 2024

On March 17, 2024, in Islamabad, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) initiated a significant act of goodwill towards Pakistan, unveiling the 'Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Gift Programme'. This initiative, launched at the Saudi embassy, saw the distribution of 10 tonnes of high-quality dates to the Pakistani populace, aligning with the holy month of Ramadan. The event, under the directives of King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, was attended by notable figures including Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkyi and religious attache Yahya Sufiani.
Symbol of Brotherhood and Solidarity
This gesture of generosity is not merely about the distribution of dates but symbolizes the deep-rooted friendship and brotherly relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. According to Ambassador Maliki, the program aims to share the kingdom's bounty with its brothers in Pakistan and other countries, reflecting Saudi Arabia's longstanding commitment to supporting its allies. This year's distribution amounts to 30,000 individual gifts of premium dates, chosen for their quality and significance in Islamic culture.
Reinforcement of Bilateral Relations
The timing of this initiative is noteworthy, coming a day after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman's (MBS) telephonic conversation with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where he reaffirmed the kingdom's support for Pakistan. The crown prince's congratulatory message to PM Shehbaz on his re-election and his invitation to visit Saudi Arabia underscore the strategic importance of the relationship between the two nations. This exchange and the subsequent launch of the gift programme highlight the mutual respect and admiration between the leaderships and peoples of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
Celebrating Ramadan Together
Ramadan, a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection for Muslims worldwide, is also a time when acts of generosity and community service are emphasized. The distribution of dates, a staple for breaking the fast, by Saudi Arabia to Pakistanis, underlines the spirit of the holy month and the shared values between the two countries. Ambassador Maliki's invitation to the crown prince to visit Pakistan and the prime minister's wishes for a peaceful and prosperous Ramadan to the Saudi leadership and people, reflect the warmth and solidarity that characterizes the bilateral ties.
As this year's Ramadan unfolds, the 'Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Gift Programme' stands as a testament to the enduring friendship and alliance between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. It is a relationship built on mutual respect, shared faith, and a long history of diplomatic and economic cooperation. This generous act of gifting not only brings joy and support to many families during the holy month but also reaffirms the strong bonds between these two nations, promising a future of continued collaboration and mutual support.