Sasquatch Sunset: A Unique Bigfoot Dramedy Hits Theaters in April

Sasquatch Sunset, a unique Bigfoot dramedy, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024, capturing audiences with its unconventional storytelling and star-studded cast. The film, directed by David and Nathan Zellner, will hit select theaters in the United States on April 12, expanding nationwide the following week.
A Dramedy Like No Other
Sasquatch Sunset, the latest creation from the Zellner brothers, is far from your typical film. Set in nature, it follows the lives of two sasquatches, played by Jesse Eisenberg and Riley Keough, who communicate solely through grunts. The script, devoid of actual dialogue, challenges viewers to find meaning in the characters' expressions and actions.
From Festival to Theaters
After premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, Sasquatch Sunset quickly found its distributor in Bleecker Street. The movie has already garnered attention from critics, who describe it as "gross, funny, and an endurance test." With its limited release on April 12 and nationwide expansion on April 19, audiences will soon have the chance to experience this nature mockumentary like never before.
A Collaboration of Talents
Sasquatch Sunset is a testament to collaborative efforts in the film industry. Produced by Nathan and David Zellner, Lars Knudsen, David Harrari, Tyler Campellone, George Rush, and Jesse Eisenberg, the film also boasts Ari Aster as executive producer. This ensemble of talented individuals has brought to life a movie that is both thought-provoking and entertaining.
As we approach the release of Sasquatch Sunset, it's clear that this unconventional film will leave a lasting impression on viewers. With its unique premise, captivating performances, and expert production, it's a dramedy that breaks the mold and offers a truly immersive cinematic experience.
Note: This article was written on February 13, 2024.