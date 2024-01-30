Sasha Mielczarek's Bowral Property: A Testament to Successful Property Investment

Reality television star and seasoned property investor, Sasha Mielczarek, has placed his latest residential project on Merrigang Street, Bowral up for auction. The property, a near all-white vision of Victorian architecture and modern design, is expected to go under the hammer on February 24, with a price guide of $3.2 million.

The Property: A Fusion of History and Modernity

The property comprises two residences: a three-bedroom home dating back to the 1890s, boasting raked ceilings and an all-white colour palette, and a contemporary studio with a mezzanine bedroom, which is self-contained. The listing of the property, lovingly named 'Chester', comes after Mielczarek and his mother, Kym, purchased it for $1,315,000 in 2020. Since then, the house has undergone a significant transformation under Mielczarek's stewardship.

Interest and Investments

The property has already attracted attention, with 20 parties attending the first inspection alone. Sasha Mielczarek, best known as the inaugural winner of 'The Bachelorette', has a proven track record in property investments. He previously scored a win in the Southern Highlands, selling a property for $2.6 million in 2020. Apart from this, Mielczarek, along with his wife, Carly Cottam, purchased a single-level home on the southern Gold Coast for $2.15 million.

Carly Cottam: The Power Behind the Throne

Carly Cottam, a former champion rower, is not just Mielczarek's wife but also the founder of property sales and marketing firm MOTIV. Cottam's expertise in the field undoubtedly plays a pivotal role in the couple's successful property ventures. As Mielczarek's latest Bowral property heads to auction, the market is abuzz with anticipation for another successful flip by the dynamic duo.