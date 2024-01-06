Sarawak Premier Warns of Land Purchase Scams: A Call for Vigilance

In a striking wake-up call to potential land buyers, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg issued a stern warning to his fellow Sarawakians. At a press conference following a visit to the Sungai Bedaun Settlement Housing Project, the Premier urged caution over land purchases, especially for those migrating to work in urban areas. The crux of his message: verify land ownership with the Sarawak Land and Survey Department before making any transactions.

Unraveling the Scam

As Openg delved into the matter, he exposed a scam that has left many land buyers in a lurch. Enticed by the low prices and promised amenities such as road networks, many victims found themselves deceived into buying what they believed were bargain properties. The harsh reality, however, was that these properties were government-owned land, sold illicitly.

A Call to Community Leaders

The Premier didn’t just stop at issuing a warning to potential buyers. He called on community leaders, including village heads and penghulu, to assist the Land Survey Department in preventing such fraudulent land deals. His message was clear: community leaders have a vital role to play in safeguarding the interests of their people, especially those unfamiliar with the land’s background.

Buyer Beware

Openg’s final word on the matter was a potent reminder for buyers to remain vigilant. In the face of enticing prices and promises, it is easy to be drawn into a scam. The Premier emphasized the importance of due diligence in verifying the legitimacy of a property before making a purchase. His warning serves as a significant reminder to buyers: it’s always better to be safe than sorry when dealing with property transactions.