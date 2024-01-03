Sarasota County’s Land-use Dispute: The Battle for Rural Character

Sarasota County, Florida, finds itself embroiled in a contentious legal dispute as residents voice strong opposition to a significant land-use modification. The changes, approved by the county commissioners in the fall of 2022, have set the stage for the large-scale Lakewood Ranch Southeast project in the eastern region.

Unfolding the Dispute

At the heart of the dispute is the Sarasota County Comprehensive Plan, which underwent changes enabling the new development projects. The most notable among these is Lakewood Ranch Southeast, planning the construction of up to 5,000 new homes across a 4,100-acre site between Fruitville Road and University Parkway. The site surrounds established rural neighborhoods such as Bern Creek Ranches, sparking concerns among the residents.

Residents’ Uprising

Residents, including Mike Hutchinson of Bern Creek Ranches, have staunchly opposed the development, arguing that it threatens to disrupt the rural character of the area. They fear a significant fall in the quality of life and a further deterioration of local roads, already suffering from an increasing presence of potholes. In response to these apprehensions, the residents initiated a legal challenge against the county’s decision last year.

The Legal Battle

The legal battle reached a crescendo with an evidentiary hearing conducted by Administrative Law Judge Hetal Desai. In December, Judge Desai issued a recommendation stating that the county’s amendment complies with regulations. The case is now awaiting review by the Department of Economic Opportunity. The decision of this department will impact not only the future of the Lakewood Ranch Southeast project but also the shape and character of Sarasota County.