Sarah Lahbati's New Home Photos Fuel Speculation About Marriage to Richard Gutierrez

Amid a whirlwind of speculation and intrigue, actress Sarah Lahbati recently took to social media to share snapshots of her 'new home.' This act has set the rumor mills buzzing, as netizens attempt to decipher the state of her marriage to husband Richard Gutierrez.

The Unfollowing Spree

An intriguing element of the unfolding drama is Lahbati's recent decision to unfollow her husband on Instagram. This seemingly innocuous act has taken on greater significance, given the context. Notably, Lahbati has also discontinued following her mother-in-law, Annabelle Rama, Richard's sister, Ruffa, and his twin brother, Raymond.

The Gutierrez family has reciprocated this digital distancing, with all involved parties unfollowing each other on the popular social media platform. The shared silent treatment, coupled with Lahbati's house move, has sparked widespread conjecture about the status of their marriage.

The New Home

In her Instagram post, Lahbati shared her enthusiasm to work with an interior designer on her new home. She also expressed gratitude towards the Asiantigersgroup for their assistance with the relocation process. The post has since received a flood of supportive comments from celebrity friends and fans alike.

A Tale of Two Children

Lahbati and Gutierrez, who tied the knot in a small wedding ceremony in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are parents to two children, Zion and Kai. Amidst the flurry of speculation, the couple has remained silent, offering no official statement about their relationship.

In the absence of concrete information, the public waits with bated breath, eager for clarity on the state of one of the entertainment industry's most followed relationships. As the Lahbati-Gutierrez saga continues to unfold, the world watches, captivated by the narrative.