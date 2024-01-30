Sara Haines of 'The View' Shielded Children from Trump's Presidency

In a recent episode of ABC's 'The View,' co-host Sara Haines made a startling revelation: during the tenure of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, she shielded her children from all news relating to him. Haines confessed that she actively censored the media her children consumed, ensuring they never encountered any updates or news discussing Trump's presidency. This unusual parental decision was driven by her reluctance to associate Trump with the highest office in the land while her children were learning about its role and significance.

Saving the Presidency for Biden

Haines, a veteran journalist and television host, admitted that she only felt at ease discussing the presidency with her children after the 46th President, Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris won the election in November 2020. She believed in the importance of positive role models for children and preferred icons like pop star Taylor Swift over Trump. The transition from Trump to Biden marked a shift in the way she approached the topic of the presidency in her household.

'The View' Hosts Share Haines' Sentiments

Haines' co-hosts on 'The View' seemed to share her sentiments. Notably, Whoopi Goldberg often avoids uttering Trump's name on air, instead referring to him as 'You Know Who.' Sunny Hostin, another co-host, frequently labels Trump as the 'twice-impeached' president, reflecting her critical stance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former member of the Trump administration and current co-host, also expressed her disappointment with Trump. Despite being a Republican, Griffin hinted at the possibility of voting Democrat in the future to oppose Trump.

A Controversial Presidency

The presidency of Donald Trump was fraught with controversy, polarizing opinions, and heated debates. His time in office saw stark divisions within American society, with some fervently supporting him and others vehemently opposed. Haines' decision to hide Trump's presidency from her children is an example of how deeply personal and varied reactions to his tenure have been.