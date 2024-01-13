Santa Barbara Planning Commission Endorses New Affordable Housing Project

In a move signaling a progressive step towards addressing local housing needs, the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission has expressed its endorsement for a novel affordable housing project. The project, set to take shape at Key Site H on 1331 E. Foster Road, near St. Joseph High School and Edgewood Park, is proposed by an Orcutt developer. The plan involves the construction of 99 affordable housing units, replacing a previously approved project that intended to erect 61 units in taller, denser buildings.

A More Neighborhood-Friendly Design

The revised scheme envisions spreading four buildings across the site, as opposed to clustering them at one end – a design approach considered to be more in sync with the neighborhood’s character. Demonstrating a significant departure from the previous plan, the existing school building and home on the property are now earmarked for demolition to pave the way for the new development.

Unanimous Endorsement and Future Prospects

The Planning Commission’s unanimous support reflects the project’s alignment with community needs and aspirations. This endorsement propels the project to the next stage, where it will be presented to the Board of Supervisors for final approval. Upon approval, the developer will proceed with securing zoning and building permits, including a permit for demolition.

Addressing Local Housing Needs

Commissioner Roy Reed lauded the project, underlining its potential to serve as a model for future developments. He further emphasized its role in addressing the acute local housing needs. Gene Broussard from AMG & Associates, the developer spearheading the project, stated that the majority of their portfolio comprises affordable housing. He noted that the project will be managed by third-party companies charged with the crucial tasks of income verification and on-site management. Two units have been allocated for managers, with the remaining 97 earmarked as affordable housing units catering to low-income households.

The project is projected to be 100% affordable, a feat made possible by leveraging tax credits. As such, it stands as a beacon of hope for those in need of affordable housing, and a testament to the efficacy of innovative, community-focused development strategies.