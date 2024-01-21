Sania Mirza Confirms Divorce from Shoaib Malik, Seeks Privacy

Renowned sports personality, Sania Mirza, known for her reserved stance on personal affairs, has announced her divorce from former spouse, Shoaib Malik. This revelation comes in the wake of recent developments in Malik's personal life, prompting Sania to share this sensitive information. Sending her best wishes for Malik's future ventures, Sania has respectfully requested privacy and avoidance of speculative discussions about her private life.

End of a High-Profile Union

Concluding their high-profile matrimonial bond, Sania and Shoaib have chosen separate paths after a decade-long association. The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, are parents to a five-year-old son. Shoaib has recently made public his marriage to Pakistani actress, Sana Javed, ushering in a new chapter in his life.

A Strained Relationship and the Quest for Privacy

The relationship between Sania and Shoaib had been the subject of speculation and rumors for quite some time. However, the couple maintained a dignified silence, ensuring their personal matter remained a private affair. Despite the constant media scrutiny, they upheld their right to privacy, an ask they continue to assert even post their separation.

Respecting Personal Boundaries

As both Sania and Shoaib embark on new journeys in their respective lives, Sania's team has made a heartfelt plea for understanding. They have asked fans and media to respect Sania's privacy, especially during this delicate phase. The request clearly underscores the need for maintaining the sanctity of personal boundaries, even for public figures.