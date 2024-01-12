en English
BNN Newsroom

San Francisco’s Sharon Building: A Symbol of Post-Pandemic Real Estate Struggles

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:02 am EST
At the intersection of finance and real estate in post-pandemic San Francisco stands the Sharon Building. This historic office property, once a symbol of the city’s thriving downtown, is now embroiled in a complex web of financial and legal tribulations. The building’s recent sale and subsequent renovations have sparked a series of lawsuits, casting a spotlight on the broader trend of declining downtown real estate value and the challenges the sector faces in the wake of escalating interest rates.

From $68 Million to $15 Million: A Steep Descent

Swift Properties, the original purchasers of the Sharon Building, acquired it for an impressive $68 million in 2018. Fast forward to October of 2023, the property was sold at an auction for a mere $15 million to their lender, Cross Harbor Capital. This significant drop in sale price is reflective of the larger, concerning trend of depreciating downtown real estate value in the post-pandemic world.

Cross Harbor’s Role: Lender Turned Owner

Cross Harbor Capital had initially provided Swift Properties with a $71.4 million loan for the Sharon Building. However, the details of how much of this considerable loan was spent on construction and renovations remain hazy. In a twist of events, Cross Harbor transitioned from the position of lender to owner when they acquired the troubled building at the auction.

Lawsuits and Liens: Unpaid Dues and Unfulfilled Promises

In the aftermath of the renovations, several companies, including Skyline Construction and five subcontractors, have filed lawsuits against Swift and Cross Harbor. They claim they are collectively owed a staggering $4.7 million for their services. Skyline Construction’s lawsuit is primarily focused on $2.5 million in owner-initiated change orders and unpaid dues to subcontractors for work carried out in 2021 and 2022. Additionally, all the contractors have placed liens against the property. As the legal battles unfold, a judge is currently considering a motion by Skyline to consolidate the lawsuits.

Adding to the roster of discontented parties, Andrew M. Jordan, a utility and electrical contractor involved in the renovation, has also filed a lawsuit, asserting they are owed $647,000. Despite the mounting legal charges, there has been no comment from Swift, Cross Harbor, or Skyline Construction regarding the litigation or the project details. Attempts to reach the parties involved for comments have largely been met with silence.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

