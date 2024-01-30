San Francisco's GIFT Program Faces Legal Challenge Over Alleged Discrimination

A legal challenge has been lodged against San Francisco's Guaranteed Income for Trans People (GIFT) program. The lawsuit, filed by Judicial Watch on behalf of three taxpayers, alleges that the program discriminates on the basis of race, ethnicity, sex, and gender identity, thereby violating California law and the state constitution's Equal Protection Clause.

Details of the GIFT Program

San Francisco's GIFT program, initiated by Mayor London Breed, provides $1,200 monthly payments for up to 18 months to 55 low-income Black and Hispanic transgender residents. The program prioritizes transgender individuals who are also experiencing homelessness, living with disabilities, youth, elders, non-English speakers, or are legally vulnerable, including undocumented individuals, those involved in survival sex trades, or formerly incarcerated.

The Allegations in the Lawsuit

Tom Fitton, the president of Judicial Watch, criticized the program, arguing that it uses taxpayer funds to provide cash based on race and sex. The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction to stop the payments and a court declaration that the program is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit also highlights that the program places biological males who identify as female over biological females who identify as males. It asserts that the program, despite its noble intention, in effect discriminates against certain groups of taxpayers.

Response to the Lawsuit

Despite the legal challenge, Mayor Breed defended the program, stating that it aims to support the trans community, which faces high rates of poverty and discrimination. The lawsuit comes in the wake of previous legal actions by the Californians for Equal Rights Foundation against other initiatives in the city that allegedly discriminate based on race and ethnicity.

This lawsuit asserts that, while the intent of the GIFT program may be to provide support for a community in need, its execution may be at odds with the principles of equality enshrined in law.