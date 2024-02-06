San Diego Design Center Revitalizes as Creative Hub with Launch of Futuro Space

The San Diego Design Center, a historic mid-century modern multi-building office campus, is experiencing a rejuvenation. This 15,344 square foot architectural landmark is transforming into a creative hub for the bustling San Diego arts and design community. The torchbearers of this initiative are design leaders and firms who are collaborating to launch Futuro Space, a collection of community gathering spaces that rekindle the original spirit of the Design Center.

Design Center's Revitalization

The design leaders behind this project include Sean Slater and Frank Wolden from RDC, David McCullough from McCullough Landscape Architecture, and Graham Hollis of Blue Sapphire Holdings, the property owner. The Design Center, a symbol of San Diego's artistic and innovative history, was conceived to be a hub of creativity and innovation. By launching Futuro Space, they are reinvigorating this original intent, offering rooms for community collaboration and spaces for design-focused events. Since its opening in late 2023, Futuro Space has already played host to groups like ULI San Diego-Tijuana, AIA San Diego, and C-3.

Historical Significance

The Design Center complex, located at 3605 Fifth Avenue in Hillcrest, is a revered icon of California Modern architecture. Designed by Lloyd Ruocco and completed in 1949, it holds a significant place in San Diego's creative history. The revitalization of this landmark is a testament to the city's commitment to its artistic and creative legacy.

World Design Capital 2024 and San Diego

With San Diego and Tijuana recently being designated as World Design Capital 2024, the region's significance in the global design community is underscored. This status adds another layer of importance to the activities at the Design Center and the launch of Futuro Space. As part of these developments, Futuro Space is actively participating in dialogues for the World Design Capital 2024 events. RDC, an award-winning architecture firm, and McCullough Landscape Architecture, a landscape architecture and urban design firm, are at the forefront of this revitalization effort, further solidifying the region's position in the global design sphere.