Samsung’s High-End 4K TV QN90B Series Now Available at a Discounted Price

For those in search of an exceptional home entertainment experience, the opportunity has arrived. The Samsung Neo-QLED QN90B Series TV, a high-end 4K television, is now available at a significantly discounted price. Boasting Quantum Matrix Technology for enhanced 4K visuals and Object Tracking Sound+ for superior audio quality, this television is a true game-changer in the realm of home entertainment.

Unrivaled Visual Quality

The QN90B Series TV is renowned for its Quantum HDR 32x technology, which brings a stunningly vivid range of colors to your screen. This feature, combined with the Quantum Matrix Technology, allows for a degree of detail and realism that is truly awe-inspiring. Whether it’s a high-stakes action sequence or a serene landscape, the QN90B brings every scene to life with extraordinary clarity and vibrancy.

Superior Audio and Game Mode

Complementing the visual capabilities of the QN90B is its Object Tracking Sound+ technology. This advanced audio feature immerses viewers in the on-screen action, delivering sound that moves with the objects on screen. For the gamers, the QN90B comes equipped with a Game Mode, optimizing settings for competitive gaming with lower input lag and faster response times, making every move count.

Versatility and Style

The Samsung QN90B is not just about performance, it’s about style and versatility too. The sleek design of the QN90B makes it a stylish addition to any space, while the Anti-reflection feature reduces screen glare, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience in all lighting conditions. The television also supports a wide variety of streaming apps through the Smart Tizen platform, offering endless entertainment options at your fingertips.

Originally priced at $1497.99, the Samsung QN90B is now available for just $1047.99. That’s a 30% discount, translating to a saving of $450. This offer presents a golden opportunity for consumers to upgrade their home entertainment systems with a high-end 4K TV, ensuring an unmatchable viewing experience at an affordable cost.