en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Samsung’s High-End 4K TV QN90B Series Now Available at a Discounted Price

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
Samsung’s High-End 4K TV QN90B Series Now Available at a Discounted Price

For those in search of an exceptional home entertainment experience, the opportunity has arrived. The Samsung Neo-QLED QN90B Series TV, a high-end 4K television, is now available at a significantly discounted price. Boasting Quantum Matrix Technology for enhanced 4K visuals and Object Tracking Sound+ for superior audio quality, this television is a true game-changer in the realm of home entertainment.

Unrivaled Visual Quality

The QN90B Series TV is renowned for its Quantum HDR 32x technology, which brings a stunningly vivid range of colors to your screen. This feature, combined with the Quantum Matrix Technology, allows for a degree of detail and realism that is truly awe-inspiring. Whether it’s a high-stakes action sequence or a serene landscape, the QN90B brings every scene to life with extraordinary clarity and vibrancy.

Superior Audio and Game Mode

Complementing the visual capabilities of the QN90B is its Object Tracking Sound+ technology. This advanced audio feature immerses viewers in the on-screen action, delivering sound that moves with the objects on screen. For the gamers, the QN90B comes equipped with a Game Mode, optimizing settings for competitive gaming with lower input lag and faster response times, making every move count.

Versatility and Style

The Samsung QN90B is not just about performance, it’s about style and versatility too. The sleek design of the QN90B makes it a stylish addition to any space, while the Anti-reflection feature reduces screen glare, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience in all lighting conditions. The television also supports a wide variety of streaming apps through the Smart Tizen platform, offering endless entertainment options at your fingertips.

Originally priced at $1497.99, the Samsung QN90B is now available for just $1047.99. That’s a 30% discount, translating to a saving of $450. This offer presents a golden opportunity for consumers to upgrade their home entertainment systems with a high-end 4K TV, ensuring an unmatchable viewing experience at an affordable cost.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
35 seconds ago
Detailed Report Unveils Property Transactions in Three Counties
In an expansive and detailed report, a compilation of 40 property transactions has been recorded across Cheshire, Hillsborough, and Sullivan counties. The transactions, which took place up until December 29, 2023, provide a glimpse into the real estate landscape in these regions, with a variety of property types changing hands. Methodology and Exclusions The report
Detailed Report Unveils Property Transactions in Three Counties
Kimberley Chen Exposes K-Pop's Beauty Standards: A Tale of Intrusion and Control
38 mins ago
Kimberley Chen Exposes K-Pop's Beauty Standards: A Tale of Intrusion and Control
Palestinian Crisis: The Environmental Impact of Cutting Trees for Firewood
45 mins ago
Palestinian Crisis: The Environmental Impact of Cutting Trees for Firewood
Navigating the Minefield of Real Estate Title Defects: How Legal Guidance Can Safeguard Your Interests
1 min ago
Navigating the Minefield of Real Estate Title Defects: How Legal Guidance Can Safeguard Your Interests
100 Days of Unprecedented Agony in Middle East Conflict
25 mins ago
100 Days of Unprecedented Agony in Middle East Conflict
Ħamrun Milk Factory's Journey to Becoming a Green Oasis
28 mins ago
Ħamrun Milk Factory's Journey to Becoming a Green Oasis
Latest Headlines
World News
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
19 seconds
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
Cora Jade Injured During Match: Wrestling Community Holds Breath
30 seconds
Cora Jade Injured During Match: Wrestling Community Holds Breath
Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action
59 seconds
Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action
Tour D'Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration
1 min
Tour D'Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
1 min
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team
1 min
Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team
High School Basketball: Preble Shawnee's Mason Shrout Hits Career Milestone
1 min
High School Basketball: Preble Shawnee's Mason Shrout Hits Career Milestone
Babangida Advocates for Two-Party State in Nigeria
1 min
Babangida Advocates for Two-Party State in Nigeria
PML-N Finalizes Ticket Distribution for Upcoming Elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
1 min
PML-N Finalizes Ticket Distribution for Upcoming Elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app