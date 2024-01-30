Samsung to Introduce Car Crash Detection in Upcoming Smartphones

South Korea's tech giant, Samsung, is reportedly considering the potential integration of a Car Crash Detection feature in its upcoming high-end smartphones, a move that could substantially enhance user safety. The feature, which was first introduced by Google in 2019 with the Pixel 3 and later by Apple with the iPhone 14 series in 2022, could make its debut in Samsung models such as the Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Understanding Car Crash Detection

Car Crash Detection is a safety feature that utilizes an array of sensors, including an accelerometer, gyro, and microphone, to analyze audio and movement data. The goal is to accurately determine if a user has been involved in a car accident. If the system suspects a crash, it initiates a prompt for the user to either call emergency services or confirm their safety. In a situation where the user fails to respond within a set timeframe, the smartphone automatically dials emergency services and shares the user's location.

Samsung's Approach

While it has not been explicitly stated whether Samsung will include options for silent location sharing with emergency responders, as Google's implementation does, it is anticipated that Samsung will aim to match or exceed the functionalities provided by its competitors. The introduction of the 'Car Crash Detect Wakeup' sensor is expected to play a crucial role in this endeavor. This sensor, a composite sensor processing data from physical sensors like the gyroscope and accelerometer, is designed to report potential car crashes to apps utilizing it.

Next Steps for Samsung

The introduction of this feature could take place with the One UI 7.0 update, as the current One UI 6.1 does not have this capability. The discovery of a hidden system app called 'MoccaMobile' containing code for starting and stopping the car crash sensor in certain builds of Samsung's One UI indicates that Samsung is actively working on this feature. However, the tech giant has remained tight-lipped, providing no further comment on the matter. The global tech community and Samsung users worldwide eagerly await further developments.