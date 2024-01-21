Samsung Galaxy S Ultra Series Face Compatibility Issues with MagSafe Accessories

Recent findings have revealed that Samsung's Galaxy S Ultra series, including the S22 Ultra, S23 Ultra, and the newly announced S24 Ultra, encounter compatibility issues with select MagSafe accessories when paired with the S Pen. The S Pen, powered by Wacom digitizer technology, relies on magnetic signals for its operation. However, interference from magnets in certain MagSafe accessories can disrupt the S Pen's functionality by negating the phone's internal magnets.

Compatibility Concerns with S Pen and MagSafe

This issue does not extend to all MagSafe cases or accessories. Still, it has prompted a recommendation for users to refrain from using MagSafe accessories with Samsung Galaxy S Ultra phones to ensure the S Pen operates without hindrance. Some cases, including the Carved Traveler and CaseBorne Clear Slim cases, have been reported to function without any problems.

Samsung's Silence on the Issue

Samsung, notably, has not been transparent about these compatibility issues. This could be a potential reason for the absence of MagSafe features in the recent launch of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Users are thus advised to proceed with caution and abstain from using MagSafe accessories with S Pen-enabled phones until further clarity is provided.

Third-Party Case Interference

Further reports have indicated that third-party MagSafe-compatible cases are causing interference with the S Pen on the newly launched Galaxy S24 Ultra, leading to malfunctioning. The recommendation, until a solution is found, is to use first-party cases or third-party cases without MagSafe support.