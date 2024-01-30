Samsung Display Embraces Inkjet Printing for Foldable Devices: A Cost-Cutting Revolution

Renowned tech giant, Samsung Display, is reportedly making a significant transition in its production process for the bezels on its foldable devices. The company is moving from the current Micro Dry Process Decoration (MDD) method, which involves using a film that is cut to form bezels, to a new technology - inkjet printing. This innovative shift is expected to enhance efficiency and pare down manufacturing costs, potentially paving the way for more affordable foldable smartphones in the future.

Cost-Efficiency Through Innovation

Switching to inkjet printing technology allows Samsung to create bezels directly on the devices, thereby eliminating the need to cut films. This, in turn, enables the extraction of more frames from the original material, leading to significant cost reductions. Such a shift is indicative of Samsung's commitment to innovation and consumer-centric strategies, demonstrating its continuous efforts to refine its production processes and offer its customers the best possible products at the most competitive prices.

Rumored Plans for More Affordable Foldable Smartphones

This cost-saving measure aligns with Samsung's rumored plans to launch a more affordable foldable smartphone model alongside its premium Galaxy Z series. The Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold are currently priced at $999 and $1,799 respectively, placing them at the higher end of the smartphone market. If the inkjet printing method proves successful, it could lead to a significant reduction in these prices, making foldable smartphones more accessible to a wider consumer base.

Potential Impacts on the Foldable Phone Market

Although it remains uncertain whether Samsung will choose to reduce prices or capitalize on the improved margins, the successful implementation of inkjet printing could potentially revolutionize the production process for foldable phones. It could usher in a new era of more efficient and cost-effective manufacturing, leading to a seismic shift in the foldable phone market. This transition not only underscores Samsung's dedication to constant improvement and innovation but also highlights its potential role in shaping the future of the foldable smartphone industry.