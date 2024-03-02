Samoan Women Leaders Embark on Disaster Risk Reduction Training in Tonga, Aided by Japan

Four dynamic women from Samoa and Samoa-Tokelau are set to revolutionize disaster preparedness in their communities. Next week, Ms. Jennifer Coffin, Ms. Mariaolelosalio Petelo, Ms. Sharon Mauga, and Ms. Jewel Leao Tuitama will journey to Nuku'alofa, Tonga, for a pivotal training under the UNITAR Women's Leadership in Disaster Risk Reduction Program, generously funded by the Government and People of Japan. This program, pivotal in fostering resilient communities, marks a significant stride in empowering women leaders across the Pacific.

Advertisment

Empowering Pacific Women for Disaster Resilience

Since its inception in 2016, the UNITAR Women's Leadership in Disaster Risk Reduction Program has been a beacon of hope, training hundreds from the Pacific and beyond. Its aim? To fortify communities against the relentless surge of climate change-induced disasters. The 2023 cycle represents a landmark - the first in-person training post-pandemic, with Samoa being the inaugural Pacific Island to host. The program's rigorous selection process saw nearly three hundred applicants for its online course, culminating in a diverse group of women from the Pacific and Asia, ready to elevate their disaster risk reduction capabilities.

Tackling Climate Change and Disasters

Advertisment

The Pacific region, a frontline of climate change's wrath, faces unprecedented disaster events with severe economic and human impacts. This training emphasizes the unique challenges and opportunities in Pacific Island Countries, aiming to harness the leadership and management prowess of women in disaster response and recovery. The program not only addresses the vulnerabilities of socially marginalized groups but also underscores the pivotal role of women in mitigating these vulnerabilities through decisive leadership.

A Collaborative Effort Towards Resilience

Dr. Richard Crichton of UNITAR highlighted the participants' diverse backgrounds and expertise, expressing confidence in their potential to advance climate and disaster resilience in the Pacific. The training will feature intensive sessions, workshops, and collaborative activities designed to enhance leadership capabilities and disaster risk reduction knowledge. This initiative is a testament to the collective effort in building safer, more resilient communities, preparing them for the challenges of tomorrow.

By empowering these women leaders, UNITAR aims not only to mitigate the immediate threats posed by natural disasters but also to lay the groundwork for sustainable development and resilience in the face of future challenges. This program is a step forward in recognizing and harnessing the critical role of women in disaster risk reduction efforts across the Pacific, promising a brighter, more resilient future for all.