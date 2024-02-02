Samoa Gears Up for Oceania Women's Football Olympic Qualifiers

As the scheduled kickoff for the Oceania Women's Football Olympic Qualifiers draws closer, the Football Federations Samoa (FFS) is at the forefront of preparations. The event, set to begin on Wednesday, 7 February, will take place in Tuana'imato, Samoa, marking the first global FIFA event of the year. A total of eight international teams will descend upon Apia for a nine-day tournament, bringing with them an influx of fans and media attention.
Behind The Scenes Preparations
The Samoa Observer provided an insight into the dedicated efforts of the FFS staff. Mose Faimata, entrusted with the crucial task of line painting, ensures the precision of the field. Meanwhile, Maeli Tali and Keli Sianuua's responsibility lies in perfecting the audio system for the spectators' experience. Volunteers are also playing crucial roles; Filipez Ikenasio is gearing up to operate cameras for broadcasting the games across Oceania.
Anticipating Economic Growth and Global Promotion
Ravinesh Kumar, the technical director, expressed a hopeful outlook for Samoa's economic growth and global promotion through the event. The competition is also expected to provide a potential competitive edge for the host nation. However, Kumar refrained from speculating on Samoa's chances in the tournament, assuring instead that the team will be competitive.
Participating Teams and Tournament Structure
The participating teams include American Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, New Zealand, and Samoa. Samoa finds itself in Group B and will face off against Vanuatu, New Zealand, and Tonga in the group stages. The top two teams from each group will move on to the semifinals slated for 16 February, with the grand finale scheduled for 19 February.