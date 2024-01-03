en English
BNN Newsroom

Samba TV and Snap Inc. Join Forces to Amplify Outcome Measurement for Advertisers

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:32 pm EST
Samba TV and Snap Inc. Join Forces to Amplify Outcome Measurement for Advertisers

In a transformative move for digital advertising, Samba TV, a prominent data and measurement provider, has formed a strategic alliance with Snap Inc., the creator of Snapchat. The primary goal of this partnership is to provide outcome measurement for advertisers on Snapchat, especially those within the entertainment vertical. This venture seeks to amplify the effectiveness of advertising campaigns on Snapchat by giving brands a more profound understanding of their impact.

Samba TV’s Comprehensive Measurement Capabilities

Samba TV’s unique strengths lie in its extensive network, which links to over 48 million smart TV devices. Leveraging this network, Samba TV will offer insights into TV viewing behaviors and the influence of in-app campaigns on viewer engagement and responses. This data will span viewership across multiple platforms, including free-to-air, cable, and streaming television content.

Samba TV’s unparalleled capability boasts of a global footprint, covering major walled gardens, a multitude of networks in the United States, and hundreds of digital publishers. This expansive coverage, backed by data from Samba TV’s first-party sources, was a significant factor in Snap Inc. choosing Samba TV as its partner.

Verified Tune-In Rate: The Game Changer

Through Samba TV’s currency-grade VTR (Verified Tune-In Rate) solution, Snapchat advertisers can measure conversion outcomes. They can assess how their campaigns are driving new viewers to linear and streaming programs. Additionally, the solution allows brands to evaluate the lift across their media strategies. This partnership’s results will be particularly potent for media and entertainment brands advertising on Snapchat, providing them with clear insights into their campaign effects.

Enhancing Snap’s Advertising Offerings

The collaboration between Samba TV and Snap Inc. is set to bolster Snap’s advertising offerings. It will enable entertainment marketers to acquire more precise performance metrics and optimize spending based on holistic, data-driven insights. The service, available to Snap ad partners from today, aims at attributing Snap campaigns to viewer outcomes more accurately, particularly among younger demographics.

This strategic partnership signifies a step forward in the digital advertising landscape, revolutionizing the way brands measure and understand the outcomes of their investments in ad campaigns. It highlights the increasing shift towards data-driven advertising, providing brands with the tools to make informed and effective decisions.

BNN Newsroom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

