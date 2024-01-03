en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Samaritan Caregivers Teams Up with So Good Candies for a Sweet Fundraiser

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
Samaritan Caregivers Teams Up with So Good Candies for a Sweet Fundraiser

In a heartening display of community collaboration, Samaritan Caregivers, an organization committed to empowering seniors to live independently, has joined forces with So Good Candies, a local confectionery business, for a fundraising event. The event, which runs until February 1, features an assortment of sweets on sale, all in the spirit of aiding our senior citizens.

An Array of Delectable Delights

From the classic, nutty delight of turtles, available with either pecans or cashews at $5 for three pieces, to the crisp, buttery goodness of toffee offered in 8-ounce bags for $13, or a smaller 4-ounce option for $7, the range of confections is designed to satiate every sweet tooth. For the chocolate aficionados, gold bricks can be purchased for a modest $4.

How to Place Your Order

Community members are encouraged to place their orders in several ways: by calling a specified number, visiting the Samaritan Caregivers office, or reaching out to friends of the organization. Payments can be made via credit card or in person, offering flexibility to all supporters. Orders will be ready for collection on February 8, ensuring that the sweets arrive just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Supporting Seniors’ Independence

Samaritan Caregivers provides an invaluable service to our community’s seniors. Beyond the fundraiser, their offerings include no-cost rides, grocery assistance, pen pal programs, and Medicare counseling. Their work is rooted in the belief that every senior deserves to maintain their independence and dignity, and this fundraiser is yet another step towards that noble goal.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
8 seconds ago
Inaugural Basketball Challenge Ignites Rivalry Between Chicago Leagues
Wednesday saw a milestone event in the world of high school basketball in Chicago. Teams from the Chicago Public League and the Chicago Catholic League went head-to-head in the highly anticipated inaugural Basketball Challenge, held at St. Rita Cascia High School. This novel event, while occurring amidst the regular season, was treated with significant importance
Inaugural Basketball Challenge Ignites Rivalry Between Chicago Leagues
$40 Million Home Sale Sets New Suburb Record: A Look into Market Trends and Buyer Behavior
5 mins ago
$40 Million Home Sale Sets New Suburb Record: A Look into Market Trends and Buyer Behavior
Operation Respond: Bringing Healing to the Doorsteps of Violence-Affected Communities
7 mins ago
Operation Respond: Bringing Healing to the Doorsteps of Violence-Affected Communities
Jim Miller Eyes Landmark UFC 300 Event: Potential Match-Ups and Career Shift
1 min ago
Jim Miller Eyes Landmark UFC 300 Event: Potential Match-Ups and Career Shift
'From' Wraps Up Season Two with a Thrilling Finale, Renewed for a Third Season
3 mins ago
'From' Wraps Up Season Two with a Thrilling Finale, Renewed for a Third Season
Andy Cohen Responds to Jen Shah's Accusations and Prison Demands Amid Continued RHOSLC Drama
5 mins ago
Andy Cohen Responds to Jen Shah's Accusations and Prison Demands Amid Continued RHOSLC Drama
Latest Headlines
World News
Delta State Family Pleads for Financial Aid After Birth of Quadruplets
31 seconds
Delta State Family Pleads for Financial Aid After Birth of Quadruplets
Mobridge Ice Fishing Tournament Teeters on the Edge Amid Ice Concerns
1 min
Mobridge Ice Fishing Tournament Teeters on the Edge Amid Ice Concerns
Kylian Mbappe's Future with PSG: A Story of Speculation and Uncertainty
1 min
Kylian Mbappe's Future with PSG: A Story of Speculation and Uncertainty
Transformation of American Voting Laws: A New Era of Accessibility
1 min
Transformation of American Voting Laws: A New Era of Accessibility
Pennsylvania Senator Art Haywood to File Ethics Complaint Against Doug Mastriano
2 mins
Pennsylvania Senator Art Haywood to File Ethics Complaint Against Doug Mastriano
How a Potential Republican Presidency Could Impact American Stocks
2 mins
How a Potential Republican Presidency Could Impact American Stocks
11-Year-Old Leukemia Patient's Wish Granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida
3 mins
11-Year-Old Leukemia Patient's Wish Granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida
St. Louis Cardinals Sign Three All-Stars to Minor League Contracts
3 mins
St. Louis Cardinals Sign Three All-Stars to Minor League Contracts
The Rise of 'Mindfulness' in the West: A Close Examination
3 mins
The Rise of 'Mindfulness' in the West: A Close Examination
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app