Samaritan Caregivers Teams Up with So Good Candies for a Sweet Fundraiser

In a heartening display of community collaboration, Samaritan Caregivers, an organization committed to empowering seniors to live independently, has joined forces with So Good Candies, a local confectionery business, for a fundraising event. The event, which runs until February 1, features an assortment of sweets on sale, all in the spirit of aiding our senior citizens.

An Array of Delectable Delights

From the classic, nutty delight of turtles, available with either pecans or cashews at $5 for three pieces, to the crisp, buttery goodness of toffee offered in 8-ounce bags for $13, or a smaller 4-ounce option for $7, the range of confections is designed to satiate every sweet tooth. For the chocolate aficionados, gold bricks can be purchased for a modest $4.

How to Place Your Order

Community members are encouraged to place their orders in several ways: by calling a specified number, visiting the Samaritan Caregivers office, or reaching out to friends of the organization. Payments can be made via credit card or in person, offering flexibility to all supporters. Orders will be ready for collection on February 8, ensuring that the sweets arrive just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Supporting Seniors’ Independence

Samaritan Caregivers provides an invaluable service to our community’s seniors. Beyond the fundraiser, their offerings include no-cost rides, grocery assistance, pen pal programs, and Medicare counseling. Their work is rooted in the belief that every senior deserves to maintain their independence and dignity, and this fundraiser is yet another step towards that noble goal.