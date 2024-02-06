Sam Rockwell Eager for Potential Return to MCU in Armor Wars

Sam Rockwell, the actor synonymous with the character Justin Hammer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), recently took the hot seat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Amid the swirl of speculations about his return to the MCU, he clarified that Marvel has not yet extended an official invitation to him regarding the much-anticipated Armor Wars series-turned-movie. Despite the absence of a formal call, Rockwell demonstrated his excitement and readiness to reprise his role.

Rockwell's Enthusiasm for Justin Hammer's Return

Rockwell, known for his wit and humor, lightened the discussion by mentioning that he is growing a beard in anticipation of his potential return. The actor's iconic character has remained dormant within the MCU for nearly a decade, his last cameo being in the short film All Hail The King. However, the actor's recent voice role in What If...? season 2 hints at a strong, ongoing rapport with Marvel, sparking hopes among fans for Hammer's return.

The Mystery Shrouding Armor Wars

Armor Wars has been in the pipeline for an extended period, with Marvel maintaining a tight lid on the project's specifics. The studio's press release broke the silence by confirming the return of Don Cheadle's character, Rhodey, clad in never-seen-before War Machine suits. The film aims to showcase Rhodey in an unconventional light, venturing into the implications of Tony Stark's technology falling into the wrong hands.

What Fans Can Look Forward to

With the promise of new armor designs for Rhodey and potentially other characters, Armor Wars is set to be a visual spectacle. The film, drawing inspiration from the comics, will pit heroes against armored villains. The movie, initially conceptualized as a series, now promises a cinematic narrative that will continue the legacy of Stark Industries while adding new dimensions to fan-favorite characters.