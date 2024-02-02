Saltwater Holdings Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of The Hive Hotel

Saltwater Holdings, a distinguished real estate holding company, has recently added another gem to their growing portfolio by acquiring The Hive hotel situated in the heart of Wilmington, North Carolina. This boutique hotel, known for its unique charm and distinctive interior, was the brainchild of the Rosenberg family and developer Kaylie O'Connor, who opened its doors to the public in 2019.

Preserving The Charm of The Hive

The Hive's original building was purchased by the Rosenbergs in 2009. The development of the hotel was a collaborative effort, with local interior decorator Robin Hertzog playing a significant role in crafting its one-of-a-kind rooms adorned with unique furniture and artwork. Richard Stroupe, the owner of Saltwater Holdings, has conveyed his commitment to maintaining the unique vision and charm meticulously crafted by the Rosenbergs.

The Hive: A Blend of Luxury and Comfort

The Hive offers its guests an unparalleled experience with its 15 apartment-style suites equipped with full-size kitchens, spa-like bathrooms, workspaces, and a host of free in-suite snacks and beverages. The hotel's location adds to its allure, nestled just two blocks away from the bustling downtown of Wilmington.

Expert Management by BlueStar Real Estate

BlueStar Real Estate, a company renowned for its expertise in boutique hotel and commercial property management, will oversee the operations of The Hive. Kristin Kelly Freeman, the owner of BlueStar, has expressed her commitment to bringing their expertise to the table in managing The Hive.

Saltwater Holdings' acquisition of The Hive is a significant addition to their burgeoning portfolio in the Wilmington area, which includes the high-end Saltwater Suites and the soon-to-be-launched Saltwater Resort, set to commence operations in April.