Salma Hayek’s Aspen Ski Day Amid Preparations for Angelina Jolie-Directed Film

Renowned actress Salma Hayek, famous for her role in ‘Frida’, was recently seen enjoying a day of skiing in Aspen, Colorado. Dressed in stylish all-black ski attire, she prepared to take a chairlift up the mountains. Later, she shared a photo on Instagram, featuring her billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault, also sporting black snow gear, as the couple admired the mesmerizing view from the summit.

A Power Couple on Vacation

The pair, who have been together since 2006 and tied the knot in 2009, share a 16-year-old daughter named Valentina Paloma Pinault. François-Henri, the CEO of Kering, owns luxury brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Boucheron, Balenciaga, and Alexander McQueen. His portfolio also includes ownership of the French soccer team, Stade Rennais FC.

Salma Hayek’s Upcoming Project

Simultaneously, Salma is gearing up for her forthcoming drama feature, ‘Without Blood‘. Directed by Angelina Jolie, the film is an adaptation of Alessandro Baricco’s novel. The narrative delves into themes of revenge and the aftermath of trauma. Co-starring Demian Bichir and Juan Minujin, the movie was shot in southern Italy. It is expected to be a gripping and emotional journey, exploring universal truths about war, memory, and healing. This film marks Angelina Jolie’s fifth directorial venture and the first under a three-year agreement with Fremantle.

Behind the Scenes

Produced by Fremantle, Jolie Productions, The Apartment Pictures, and De Maio Entertainment, ‘Without Blood’ is set for release in theatres and major streaming platforms. Representing Salma Hayek Pinault is CAA, Entertainment 360, and the law firm Edelstein, Laird & Sobel, while Demián Bichir is represented by CAA.