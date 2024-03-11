SADC Unveils Progress in Sustainable Tourism Program, Aiming for 2030 Goals

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat, in collaboration with the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development through GIZ, has recently highlighted significant advancements in its Tourism Programme 2020-2030, aimed at fostering a sustainable tourism industry within Southern Africa. This initiative, which seeks to dismantle barriers hindering tourism development and growth, has seen the establishment of the SADC Business Council Tourism Alliance, a pivotal move towards responsible and sustainable tourism advancement across the region.

The SADC Tourism Programme 2020-2030 sets forth a comprehensive plan emphasizing enhanced visitor movement, destination reputation, Transfrontier Conservation Area (TFCA) development, exceptional experiences, and robust partnerships. According to Moreri Mabote, senior programme officer of tourism at the SADC Secretariat, these strategic goals underpin the region's tourism success, attributing recent progress to the programme's solid foundation and stakeholder commitment. The alliance between the private and public sectors catalyzes impactful initiatives focusing on investment, marketing, skills development, route expansion, and more, aiming to elevate visitor numbers, preserve heritage, generate employment, and stimulate socio-economic progress.

The formation of the SADC Business Council Tourism Alliance marks a significant step, creating a structured platform for collaboration between the private sector and the SADC Secretariat. Natalia Rosa, project lead for the alliance, emphasizes the importance of this partnership in driving tangible outcomes for regional tourism development. This initiative represents a unified effort to harness shared knowledge and co-ordinated strategies, further supported by Boundless Southern Africa's ongoing efforts to promote SADC's TFCAs through diverse and impactful activities, including the development of tourism brochures, promotional videos, online training platforms, and familiarization trips for tour operators.

The recent achievements within the SADC region, such as the detailed tourism map for the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA) and the successful execution of press and trade familiarisation trips, highlight the potential for a more integrated, sustainable, and resilient tourism sector. As tourism continues to be a cornerstone of the SADC region's economy, these initiatives signify key milestones toward achieving the goals outlined in the Tourism Programme 2020-2030. The concerted effort among various stakeholders underscores the region's commitment to transforming its tourism landscape, promising a brighter future for sustainable tourism in Southern Africa.