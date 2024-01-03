en English
BNN Newsroom

Sacramento Public Library’s Annual Prom Drive: Opening Doors to Prom for Everyone

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:40 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:27 pm EST
Sacramento Public Library’s Annual Prom Drive: Opening Doors to Prom for Everyone

The Sacramento Public Library is once again opening its doors to community generosity with their annual prom drive. This initiative, a staple of the Sacramento community, offers an opportunity for individuals to donate gently used formalwear, providing a new life for these items and making prom a possibility for everyone.

Donation Drive Details

Running until January 31, the library is accepting donations of gently used prom items. These include but are not limited to jackets, ties, dresses, shoes, and accessories. These items can be dropped off at any of the 28 library locations spread across Sacramento. It’s an opportunity for community members to give back, allowing their used formalwear to serve a purpose once again.

Spring Giveaway Events

Following the collection period, the library will organize giveaway events in the spring. These events are designed to distribute the donated clothing to those who could benefit from them. This initiative ensures that prom attire is accessible to all, regardless of financial circumstances.

Insights from Christie Hamm

In an interview with KCRA 3’s Brandi Cummings, Christie Hamm from the Sacramento Public Library explained the drive’s workings and how the community can get involved. Hamm stressed the importance of the community’s involvement in making this drive a success, showcasing the collective spirit of Sacramento.

BNN Newsroom
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

