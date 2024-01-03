Sacramento Public Library’s Annual Prom Drive: Opening Doors to Prom for Everyone

The Sacramento Public Library is once again opening its doors to community generosity with their annual prom drive. This initiative, a staple of the Sacramento community, offers an opportunity for individuals to donate gently used formalwear, providing a new life for these items and making prom a possibility for everyone.

Donation Drive Details

Running until January 31, the library is accepting donations of gently used prom items. These include but are not limited to jackets, ties, dresses, shoes, and accessories. These items can be dropped off at any of the 28 library locations spread across Sacramento. It’s an opportunity for community members to give back, allowing their used formalwear to serve a purpose once again.

Spring Giveaway Events

Following the collection period, the library will organize giveaway events in the spring. These events are designed to distribute the donated clothing to those who could benefit from them. This initiative ensures that prom attire is accessible to all, regardless of financial circumstances.

Insights from Christie Hamm

In an interview with KCRA 3’s Brandi Cummings, Christie Hamm from the Sacramento Public Library explained the drive’s workings and how the community can get involved. Hamm stressed the importance of the community’s involvement in making this drive a success, showcasing the collective spirit of Sacramento.