Sabah's Community-Driven Tourism Efforts Win European Accolade: A Sustainability Model

At the recent Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) Berlin, Sabah's innovative approach to promoting community-driven tourism in its rural areas has garnered high praise from the European Travel Agents' and Tour Operators' Association (ECTAA). This recognition highlights the global importance of sustainable tourism practices and Sabah's leadership in this area.

European Endorsement of Sabah's Sustainable Tourism

During a "Sustainability Exchange" session, ECTAA secretary-general Erik Dresin lauded Sabah's commitment to environmental protection and sustainability in tourism, particularly in rural locales.

This session, part of the world's largest travel trade show, offered a platform for Sabah Tourism Board (STB) chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai and CEO Julinus Jimit to showcase the state's community-based tourism initiatives. Their discussions emphasized not only the economic benefits of these efforts but also the critical importance of conserving nature to ensure the long-term viability of tourism in Sabah.

Bangkuai's presentation underscored how Sabah's community-based tourism (COBT) initiative has heightened environmental awareness among rural communities, thereby promoting sustainable tourism practices. He appealed to the ECTAA for support in promoting Sabah's model among its members.

Jimit, in his part, highlighted the growing interest in nature-based tourism and invited international visitors to experience the cultural and natural beauty of Sabah's rural regions. This call for collaboration signals a promising step towards global partnerships in sustainable tourism.

Implications for Global Tourism

The session, moderated by Matta president Nigel Wong, concluded with a powerful message on the essence of sustainable and responsible tourism: making destinations better for both residents and visitors.

The endorsement by ECTAA's leadership, including President Frank Oostdam, not only puts Sabah on the map as a leader in sustainable tourism but also sets a benchmark for other regions to follow. As Sabah continues to develop its COBT initiative, the global tourism community watches closely, eager to learn from its successes and challenges.

This recognition by a significant European association underscores the universal appeal of Sabah's approach to tourism, blending community involvement with environmental stewardship. As the world increasingly prioritizes sustainability, Sabah's model offers valuable insights into how tourism can contribute positively to both local economies and the global environment.