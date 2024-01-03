Sabah, Malaysia: A Year of Environmental Challenges and Health Crises

In 2023, Sabah, a Malaysian state known for its rich biodiversity, faced unprecedented environmental challenges. Intensified effects of climate change triggered extreme floods and heat waves, causing widespread devastation. The state’s long-standing flood problems peaked in January, marking the worst flash floods in a decade. These natural disasters affected numerous coastal and low-lying regions, from Sipitang to Lahad Datu and in Northern Sabah, leading to the displacement of hundreds of residents, cutting off road access, and causing power outages.

The Role of Local Media

Amidst this turmoil, The Daily Express, a local newspaper established before Malaysia's formation in 1963, played a pivotal role. For 60 years, this news outlet has been instrumental in informing the public and contributing to the development of Sabah & Labuan.

Dengue Surge in Malaysia and Beyond

While grappling with climate change-induced disasters, Malaysia also saw dengue infections nearly doubling in 2023, with 123,300 cases. This sharp increase is not confined to Malaysia. Globally, there was a surge in dengue infections, nearing a historic high of five million cases across 80 countries, resulting in over 5,000 deaths. The World Health Organization attributed the surge to factors such as the spreading Aedes mosquito, the impact of the El Nino weather phenomena, and climate change.

Struggles of Farmers in Sabah

Extreme weather conditions are also taking a toll on farmers in Sabah, impacting rice and vegetable production. Climate change, bureaucratic challenges, and access to weather-resistant rice varieties have compounded the struggles faced by farmers. The unpredictability of weather patterns has even forced some farmers to shift from growing rice to other crops to sustain their livelihoods, thereby intensifying pressure on food security in Malaysia.