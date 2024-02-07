Ryan Gosling's Double Oscar Nomination: Will He Sing 'I'm Just Ken'?

Ryan Gosling, acclaimed for his portrayal of Ken in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie', has attained a double nomination at the imminent Academy Awards: one for best supporting actor, and another for his song, 'I'm Just Ken'. However, the tradition of best original song nominees performing live at the Oscars is enshrouded in uncertainty for Gosling. In a recent interview with Variety, he admitted that he has not been invited to perform, sparking curiosity about the possible arrangements and finances required for an epic Oscars performance.

From Hesitation to Celebration

Despite the popularity of the Ken character, Gosling initially hesitated to accept the role due to scheduling conflicts and the sheer magnitude of the character. It was the persuasion of director Greta Gerwig and co-star Margot Robbie that eventually swayed his decision. Gosling found the Ken role exceptionally challenging, likening the experience to the intense preparation he endured for 'Blue Valentine'. He expressed his gratitude to his partner, Eva Mendes, for her unwavering support and invaluable advice to focus on 'making it about Barbie'. This guidance proved instrumental in shaping Gosling's nuanced portrayal of Ken.

Unwavering Support Amidst Criticism

Mendes has been Gosling's steadfast champion, publicly praising his work on Instagram, celebrating his Oscar nominations, and staunchly defending his performance against critics. Gosling's potential performance at the Oscar ceremony remains a tantalizing mystery, as the Oscars have remained silent on the matter.

'I'm Just Ken': More Than Just a Song

Speculation about Gosling's potential live performance of 'I'm Just Ken' at the Oscars has been rife since the song's nomination. The song's producer expressed a strong desire for Gosling to perform it, stating that the song would only grace the Oscars stage if Gosling lent his voice. Even before the nominations were announced, Gosling faced inquiries about potentially singing the song live during the Oscars broadcast. He responded with humor, jesting about the logistics of such an endeavor, and maintained an air of mystery about his plans.