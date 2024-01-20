Rwandan Officials Emphasize Parental Involvement to Tackle Street Children Issue

In a significant move, ACP Teddy Ruyenzi, a prominent Rwandan official, recently addressed a gathering of parents and rehabilitated street children at FAWE school in Gisozi sector, Gasabo District. The dialogue, marked by the attendance of 700 individuals, was primarily aimed at underlining the urgent need for parents to be actively involved in their children's lives. The emphasis was on preventing children from being drawn into the vortex of drug abuse and other illicit activities, issues that are wreaking havoc on the nation's youth.

The Issue of Street Children: A National Concern

With as many as 3,900 young people currently housed in rehabilitation centers across the country, the burgeoning issue of street children has emerged as a national concern in Rwanda. During the dialogue, Ruyenzi underscored the criticality of parental involvement right from the birth of a child, extending to crucial aspects such as diet, education, and moral guidance.

Role of Parents in Promoting National Values

Joining Ruyenzi in the dialogue, Fred Mufulukye, Director-General of National Rehabilitation Service (NRS), and Assumpta Ingabire, Director-General for National Child Development Agency (CNDA), shed light on the family-associated triggers that lead children to take to the streets. They emphasized the indispensable role of parents in safeguarding their children against such malpractices and propelling the promotion of national values.

Collective Action to Address Street Children Issue

Reiterating the importance of collective action, the Rwandan officials called for a national movement to address the root causes of the street children issue. They highlighted the importance of parental prevention and protection, along with the need for educating people about children's rights. In the coming days, similar dialogues are planned to be conducted across different regions of the country, to ensure that the initiative gains momentum and the issue is tackled at a grassroots level.