69-Year-Old Rwandan Genocide Suspect Arrested in Gateshead by UK Police

On a chilly Thursday morning, January 25, 2024, a quiet neighborhood in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, was stirred by the Metropolitan Police's War Crimes team. Their target: a 69-year-old Rwandan man living a life of obscurity, miles away from the land of a thousand hills - Rwanda. The man is suspected of involvement in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, a dark period in human history where over 800,000 innocent lives were reportedly extinguished.

The arrest, executed with the assistance of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, is hailed as a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation of the genocide. The suspect was whisked away to a police station in Newcastle for questioning and has since been released on bail as inquiries continue. The gravity of the arrest resonates with the commitment of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command to ensure justice for the victims of the atrocities and to prevent the UK from becoming a safe haven for perpetrators.

The Role of the War Crimes Team

Under the leadership of Commander Dominic Murphy, the War Crimes Team, a specialist unit within Counter Terrorism Policing, shoulders a heavy responsibility. They are tasked with investigating war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, or torture committed by individuals with a UK-link, irrespective of where the crimes occurred. A mandate that operates under the principle of 'universal jurisdiction'.

The 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, occurring during the Rwandan civil war, left an indelible imprint on global consciousness. The scale of the atrocity was such that Rwandan officials are still discovering mass graves more than 25 years later.