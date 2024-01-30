In a startling revelation, Spanish Judge Joaquín Aguirre, at the helm of Operation Voloh, has alleged that Russia extended economic and military support to the ex-Catalan President Carles Puigdemont in the days leading to Catalonia's unilateral independence declaration. This claim, if substantiated, could dramatically impact Puigdemont's chances for a potential pardon, as it hints at actions resonating with high treason—a crime not shielded by the impending amnesty law.

Unfolding of Allegations

The PSOE's proposal for amnesty explicitly excludes crimes such as terrorism, treason, and offenses against the state's peace, independence, or the EU's financial interests. Unearthed by Judge Aguirre, these allegations suggest that Puigdemont's close associates, including Josep Lluís Alay, Jaume Cabaní, and Víctor Terradellas, attempted to wield political and economic influence in a potentially independent Catalonia, fully cognizant of Russia's broader intentions to disrupt the EU and instigate a conflict against it.

Russia's Alleged Involvement

According to the judge's investigation, these covert tactics began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and manipulations of gas supply. Furthermore, Puigdemont was purportedly advised to accept bitcoins and establish cryptocurrency legislation, thereby serving Russian interests. These shocking allegations were brought to light during the Voloh operation, which was initiated based on recorded conversations discussing Russian soldiers' support for Catalonia's independence and subsequent investigations into alleged corruption within the Barcelona Provincial Council.

Implications for Catalonia's Former President

Puigdemont has expressed skepticism towards the Russian offers, dismissing them as a 'bad taste joke.' Despite this, the judge's findings could have grave implications for the former president and his affiliates. If proven, these allegations could upset the political equilibrium in Catalonia, highlighting actions that may constitute high treason, thereby jeopardizing Puigdemont's potential pardon under the proposed amnesty law.

As the investigation continues to unfold, the world awaits to see how these new revelations shape Catalonia's political landscape and what they reveal about Russia's alleged attempts to destabilize the European Union.