en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Russell Crowe and Ex-Wife Danielle Spencer Exhibit Co-Parenting Harmony in Social Media Posts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
Russell Crowe and Ex-Wife Danielle Spencer Exhibit Co-Parenting Harmony in Social Media Posts

Despite their divorce, Russell Crowe and his ex-wife, Danielle Spencer, have demonstrated a harmonious co-parenting relationship, as revealed in a heartwarming social media post by Spencer. The rare photograph showcases Crowe with their two sons, Tennyson and Charles, in front of the iconic Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy, underlining their close family bond.

Co-Parenting Harmony

The Russell Crowe Danielle Spencer co-parenting arrangement is a testament to the couple’s commitment to their children’s well-being. Following their separation in 2012, and the finalization of their divorce in 2018, the two have established a successful shared parenting model. This commitment is so robust that the family takes annual holidays together, underlining their dedication to maintaining familial harmony for the sake of their children.

Enduring Friendship

Spencer’s social media posts not only show the couple’s co-parenting efforts but also hint at their continued friendship. She shared a heartfelt message on Crowe’s birthday, coinciding with what would have been their 20th wedding anniversary. This tribute indicates an enduring bond and mutual respect, despite the end of their marital relationship.

Moving Onward

Both Crowe and Spencer have moved forward in their personal lives while continuing to prioritize their children. Spencer is currently in a relationship with author Adam Long, while Crowe is dating actress Britney Theriot. Yet, their new relationships have not affected their commitment to their children, as shown by their shared parenting efforts and the loving social media posts.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
22 mins ago
El Monte's Fight Against Illegal Cannabis Operations Matches Legal Cannabis Tax Revenue
In a relentless pursuit against illegal marijuana operations, El Monte, California, has accumulated a substantial $1.2 million in settlements from lawsuits filed against property owners and tenants implicated in such activities. This figure stands in close parity with the tax revenue harvested from the city’s legitimate cannabis businesses over an identical period. Targeting Financial Gains
El Monte's Fight Against Illegal Cannabis Operations Matches Legal Cannabis Tax Revenue
Gearbox's Sam Winkler Urges Fans to Respect Borderlands' Narrative Boundaries
1 hour ago
Gearbox's Sam Winkler Urges Fans to Respect Borderlands' Narrative Boundaries
Hagada: A New Icon of Luxury Urban Living in Tel Aviv's Old North
1 hour ago
Hagada: A New Icon of Luxury Urban Living in Tel Aviv's Old North
TikTok User Shares Innovative Shaving Foam Hack for Removing Mattress Stains
42 mins ago
TikTok User Shares Innovative Shaving Foam Hack for Removing Mattress Stains
Rumored Price Surge for Future OLED iPad Pro Models
51 mins ago
Rumored Price Surge for Future OLED iPad Pro Models
Moderna Surmounts Forecast with $6.7B Vaccine Sales, Eyes Growth Despite Stock Fall
52 mins ago
Moderna Surmounts Forecast with $6.7B Vaccine Sales, Eyes Growth Despite Stock Fall
Latest Headlines
World News
Johnson & Johnson Secures Ambrx Biopharma in $2B Deal, Bolsters Oncology Portfolio
32 seconds
Johnson & Johnson Secures Ambrx Biopharma in $2B Deal, Bolsters Oncology Portfolio
Navigating the Maldives' Challenges: An Insightful Discussion on '5Live with ShivAroor'
38 seconds
Navigating the Maldives' Challenges: An Insightful Discussion on '5Live with ShivAroor'
UK Startup Genomics Raises $35 Million to Advance Polygenic Risk Scores
48 seconds
UK Startup Genomics Raises $35 Million to Advance Polygenic Risk Scores
Blinken Voices Support for Defense Secretary Austin Amidst Revelation of Hospitalization
49 seconds
Blinken Voices Support for Defense Secretary Austin Amidst Revelation of Hospitalization
FAA Grounds Boeing 737-9 Max: A Move Towards Enhanced Air Travel Safety
3 mins
FAA Grounds Boeing 737-9 Max: A Move Towards Enhanced Air Travel Safety
Iowa Right to Life Urges Focus on Fetal Development Ahead of GOP Caucuses
3 mins
Iowa Right to Life Urges Focus on Fetal Development Ahead of GOP Caucuses
POLITICO Amplifies New York Operation with Dedicated Site and Expanded Playbook
4 mins
POLITICO Amplifies New York Operation with Dedicated Site and Expanded Playbook
Sheikh Hasina: The World's Longest-Serving Female Head of Government Amid Controversy
4 mins
Sheikh Hasina: The World's Longest-Serving Female Head of Government Amid Controversy
Mikel Arteta Calls for 'Mental Reset' Amidst Arsenal's Performance Slump
5 mins
Mikel Arteta Calls for 'Mental Reset' Amidst Arsenal's Performance Slump
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
1 hour
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
2 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
3 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
4 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app